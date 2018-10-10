Extras 'trapped' on subway train on the new Joker movie had to wee on the tracks

Extras appearing in the new Joker film were reportedly trapped in a subway train on the movie’s set in New York for more than three hours.

According to reports on TMZ, some started started urinating on the tracks, when they were refused a break after two hours of work, because they were locked in the subway car.

The movie, which stars Joaquin Phoenix, was filming in a Brooklyn subway station.

Per the report: “The extras started banging on the subway doors asking to be let out because people needed to use the bathroom, but they were kept inside and eventually resorted to pissing on the tracks through the small spaces between cars.”

TMZ says that the Screen Actors Guild received a complaint about the incident, amounting to a potential break time violation, and has sent a representative to look into the claims and monitor the set.

Warner Bros are also said to be looking into what happened.

The film is being directed by Todd Phillips, who made the Hangover movies, and will be an origin story of Gotham City’s clown prince of crime.

Phoenix is taking on the lead role of Arthur Fleck, a stand-up comic whose career – and sanity – goes awry, turning him into the psychopathic criminal who will, eventually, become the nemesis of Batman.

Also on the bill are Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron and Brett Cullen, as Thomas Wayne, Bruce Wayne’s father.

The film is due out in October, 2019.

