Ezra Miller teams up with Grant Morrison to write The Flash movie script

Ezra Miller is adding screenwriter to his list of responsibilities on the Flash feature film.

EW has confirmed that the 26-year-old actor, who played the Scarlet Speedster in 2017’s Justice League, has teamed up with legendary comic book writer Grant Morrison to pen a script for Warner Bros.’ The Flash movie.

A film built around Miller’s Barry Allen — who was notoriously introduced via email in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice — has been in development since 2014, but hit several speed bumps along the way. It was originally supposed to hit theaters in March 2018. However, that didn’t happen because it lost two directors along the way: Dope’s Rick Famuyiwa and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter writer Seth Grahame-Smith. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein signed on to direct in January 2018 and have been part of the project since. The duo’s hiring, however, didn’t put an end to the movie’s troubles because production was delayed to late 2019 in October 2018.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the news, Miller and Morrison’s partnership arose from “a clash of creative visions” between Miller, who reportedly prefers a “darker take on the material,” and Daley and Goldstein, who are said to favor a “lighthearted approach.” Apparently, there’s a lot at stake with this new arrangement because there’s a chance Miller could leave the project if Warner Bros. doesn’t choose his script. Furthermore, THR reports that Miller’s holding deal expires in May.

Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

The decision to enlist Morrison to work with Miller is not entirely surprising because the comic book writer is very familiar with the character. Morrison had a memorable run on The Flash comic in the ’90s alongside Mark Millar, and his passion for the speedy hero extends further. “The Flash was always my favorite superhero,” the Scottish author wrote in his 2011 memoir, Supergods. “Even now, if I could have any superpower, I’d choose his.”

At the moment, it’s unclear whether Miller and Morrison will deviate from the film’s original concept. In 2017, Warner Bros. said the movie would adapt the timey-wimey comic book story line “Flashpoint,” which saw Barry deal with the consequences of traveling back in time to stop his mother’s murder (thereby creating an alternate, topsy-turvy universe). The CW’s The Flash series did its own version of this story in 2016.