Falcon-Winter Soldier Limited Series in the Works With ‘Empire’ Writer (EXCLUSIVE)

Marvel heroes Falcon and Winter Soldier are teaming up for a potential limited series at the Disney streaming service.

Variety has learned exclusively that Malcolm Spellman has been tapped to write a series featuring the two superheroes, which is currently in development at the streamer. It is the first of the proposed Marvel limited series to find a writer.

Marvel and Disney declined to comment.

Falcon and Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively, have both appeared in multiple Marvel films to date, including the recent blockbuster “Avengers: Infinity War.”

While Winter Soldier was a key character in the second “Captain America” film, the character who became the Winter Solider — Bucky Barnes — first appeared in the original “Captain America” film in 2011. Falcon made his first appearance in “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Spellman previously worked as a writer and co-executive producer on the hit Fox series “Empire” and wrote the screenplay for the feature film “Our Family Wedding.” He is repped by CAA and Industry Entertainment Partners

News of the development comes after Variety exclusively reported that Marvel and Disney were prepping multiple limited series centered on characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe who had yet to appear in their own standalone films. At that time, it was reported that characters like Loki and Scarlet Witch would also be the subject of their own limited series. The series are expected to be six to eight episodes.

Unlike other Marvel shows like “Daredevil” and “The Punisher,” the series on the Disney streaming service will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who has headed up the MCU for years. The shows are also expected to have large budgets compared to other television projects.

The news also comes as Netflix canceled Marvel shows “Iron Fist” and “Luke Cage,” which both ran for two seasons. The two street-level heroes were part of the four-hero crew that made up the limited Netflix series “The Defenders,” which included Daredevil and Jessica Jones. “Jessica Jones” has already been renewed for a third season, while “Daredevil” launched its third season earlier this month. “The Punisher” was renewed for a second season at Netflix back in December.

Related stories

Disney Uses Google Home Speakers to Add Soundtracks to Kids Books

'Star Wars' Boba Fett Spinoff Movie No Longer in the Works

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Reboot Being Explored by Disney With 'Deadpool' Writers

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!