‘Family Guy’ Will Depict Donald Trump Being Sexually Inappropriate With Meg in Hourlong Season 17 Episode

“Family Guy” never has trouble making headlines, but an upcoming episode from Season 17 is bound to stir controversy when it depicts President Donald Trump crossing the line with Meg Griffin (voiced by Mila Kunis). Executive producer Alec Sulkin teased the special hourlong episode to Entertainment Weekly, saying, “We’re just playing to what Trump has already confessed to, say, on a bus.”

Read More:‘Family Guy’ Brings Together Weinstein, Spacey, Polanski, and More for Sexual Abuser Meeting: ‘Is Matt Damon Coming?’

Sulkin’s tease suggests the series will show Trump being sexually inappropriate with Meg. The producer’s “bus” reference alludes to Trump’s infamous conversation with Billy Bush in which he said his “grab ’em by the pussy” line. The exact details of what happens between Trump and Meg are remaining under wraps for now. Speaking about Trump’s real-life bus incident, Sulkin said confirmed the show’s version of Trump will “have an encounter like that with Meg.”

The Trump episode will air as part of “Family Guy” season 17. The installment will find Peter becoming a local news commentator and catching the eye of Trump since Peter has no idea what he’s talking about. Peter becomes Trump’s press secretary, which leads the Griffin family to move to Washington D.C. Sulkin’s fellow executive producer Rich Appel notes the show will handle the subject responsibly.

“In the history of the show, Peter hasn’t been that paternal with Meg, but he certainly likes Meg than he likes Donald Trump, and that’s saying something,” Appel said, noting that Peter and Trump will engage in “an epic, many-minute-long fight.”

According to Sulkin, “Family Guy” didn’t receive any pushback or notes from Fox to change the episode’s subject manner. The show revealed at Comic-Con back in July that it would be tackling Trump in some capacity this upcoming season.

“Something that helped is just that Trump continued to be so preposterous on a daily basis that it really made it seem like this was an episode that we had to do,” Sulkin said. “It wasn’t something where we were going to be besmirching of the office of the president of the United States because, you know, he’s doing that for us.”

“Family Guy” season 17 kicks off Sunday, September 30.

Related stories

'The Orville': Seth MacFarlane Says Season 1 was 'Misrepresented' by Fox, Promises Season 2 Is What 'Was Always Intended'

'Cosmos': Seth MacFarlane Says It's Ironic the Pro-Science Series Comes From 21st Century Fox

'Family Guy' to Rename the Show's High School After Adam West -- and 'Stick It to James Woods'