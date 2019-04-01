The famous house from The Godfather is for sale

From House Beautiful

The Tudor-style Staten Island house that belonged to Michael Corleone in the famous 1972 The Godfather film is now on the market for the first time in 40 years.

Film fanatics will love this home for its quaint, charming feel, as well as for spotting the details found in the iconic American movie. You'll notice that the front gate, address plate and arched door (which is now white) were featured in various scenes. The home also served as a backdrop for the famous murder scene in the much-loved film - something that still stops passersby today.



The 17,024 square-foot home includes beautiful features such as stained-glass windows, a formal living room space, family and dining rooms, three original fireplaces, four bedrooms and a recently renovated basement to be used as you wish.







Photo credit: Realtor.com More

The red-bricked property is striking, both inside and out. Wood-panelled walls create character and warmth in the home, while large chandeliers add a touch of grown-up glamour.

There is plenty of opportunity to modernise the home and put your own stamp on it. Large rooms, high ceilings and a lovely secluded outdoor space makes it a perfect family home that is also central to New York by train.

But what was it really like to live inside a home so famous? 'It was peaceful,” Elaine, the previous owner, tells the New York Post. 'The [school] bus came to the corner. It was nothing like the movie.'

The property is currently on the market for $1,375,000 via Relator.com

Take a look at some of the interiors below...

Photo credit: Realtor.com More

Photo credit: Realtor.com More