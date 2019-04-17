Stars who say they were blacklisted by Hollywood

Blacklisting in Hollywood is an age-old punishment that has long played havoc on the careers of some of its brightest stars. Many an actor and director has suffered because of perceived grievances against those in power, from declining sexual advances to alleged ties to communism or, in Keanu Reeves’ case, refusing to make the sequel to Speed.

Anyone who has seen Speed 2: Cruise Control knows that was a pretty wise decision, artistically, but it led to the actor allegedly being blacklisted by Fox for 14 years.

Reeves is not alone in feeling the wrath of the studio, mogul or government so here are some of the most famous cases of blacklisting in Tinseltown.

Tippi Hedren

Tippi Hedren with British director and producer Alfred Hitchcock on the set of Hitchcock’s movie The Birds. (Credit: Universal Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) More

The iconic actress of Alfred Hitchcock’s movies The Birds and Marnie had a terrible time making them. Hedren has spoken wildly about the experience, claiming the revered director sexually assaulted her throughout filming. When she rebuffed Hitchcock’s advances, the actress claims, he made her life hell by ruling that no other cast members spoke or socialised with her and on Marnie made sure he could access her dressing room next to his via an adjoining the door.

Hedren also said the director blocked Universal, the studio she was under contract with, from submitting her performance in Marnie for an Oscar as well as prevented her working for two years.

“Studios were the power,” Hedren said in 2012. “And I was at the end of that, and there was absolutely nothing I could do legally whatsoever. There were no laws about this kind of a situation. If this had happened today, I would be a very rich woman.”

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser made his name in The Mummy franchise More

Fraser was a major star during the late 90s-early 2000s, in no small part due to his leading role in The Mummy franchise. Sadly, Fraser’s career started to stall and he says the former president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is partly to blame.

The actor claims he was sexually assaulted by Phillip Berk at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003 and that led to him getting fewer invites to the Golden Globes (which the HFPA run) as well as opportunities in Hollywood.

“The phone does stop ringing in your career, and you start asking yourself why. There are many reasons, but was this one of them? I think it was,” he said.

Rose McGowan

McGowan claims she was blacklisted after being raped by Weinstein More

The actress is one of several women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sabotaging their careers after becoming victims to his sexual assault and/or harassment. In McGowan’s case, she claims that she was raped by the movie producer round about the time of the release of Scream and after settling out of court he allegedly tried to tank her movies.

