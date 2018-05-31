Fan discovers 'Iron Man' Easter egg ten years after the film's release

Iron Man features an Easter egg you may not have spotted

Iron Man seems to be the gift that keeps on giving after a fan discovered an Easter egg ten years after it was first released.

It appears in a scene featuring Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges) and Gwyneth Paltrow chatting over pizza.

If you remember, Tony runs up the stairs to find Obadiah playing on the piano having returned from New York and a board of directors meeting for Stark Industries.

Now it’s not the pizza that he had flown in from the Big Apple that should pique your interest but rather the music Stane is playing.

A fan on Reddit recognised that the tune he’s knocking out was written by 18th Century composer Antonio Salieri, specifically the Larghetto movement from Salieri’s Piano Concerto in C major.

So why is this relevant? Because Salieri is the man accused of murdering Mozart, which you may have seen in dramatised in the film adaptation of the play Amadeus, and as we know Obadiah tries to murder Tony.

The musical choice certainly adds a layer of foreshadowing to the scene so shout out to the film’s composer Ramin Djawadi and Jon Favreau for putting it in.

WARNING: SPOILERS FROM AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR BELOW

Iron Man last appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and was the only Avenger in space to survive Thanos’ final destruction of half the universe.

He’ll certainly be back for Avengers 4 but it’s unclear if he will live past the end credits so we’ll have to wait until the film’s out on May 3, 2019, to find out.

