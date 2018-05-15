Fan-made 'Solo' trailer gets a Harrison Ford facelift

Harrison Ford may have officially handed the keys to the Millennium Falcon over to new Han Solo Alden Ehrenreich, but not all Star Wars fans are ready to see a new actor in the pilot’s seat. Graphic designer Nick Acosta went through the trailer for the Ron Howard-directed spinoff prequel Solo: A Star Wars Story and replaced Ehrenreich’s face with that of a young Ford. The result — which you can watch above and over at Acosta’s Vimeo channel — is called True Solo and features the original Han in all his ’70s glory.

It’s worth noting that Acosta “borrowed” Ford’s face from other movies beyond Star Wars. The actor’s appearances in American Graffiti, The Conversation, and an episode of “Love, American Style” were just some of the sources that he relied on to bring Ford’s version of young Han to life. It’s not quite as impressive a special effect as the return of Grand Moff Tarkin in the previous Star Wars Story, Rogue One, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t love seeing Ford flying that ol’ bucket of bolts again.

Solo: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters May 25. Watch the real trailer:



