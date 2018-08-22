Fan theory about Pepper Potts' last words to Tony Stark hints at her 'Avengers 4' future

Pepper Potts and Tony Stark in Iron Man 3 – could she have a significant role in Avengers 4?

Gwyneth Paltrow might have a far bigger role in Avengers 4 than first thought.

Fans have come to this conclusion after picking up on her last words to Tony Stark, in Avengers: Infinity War, when he ends up on Ebony Maw’s spaceship.

As their phone signal starts to break up and Tony apologises for leaving her in the lurch, she can be heard saying “I’m going to” before getting cut off.

However, some fans – who have watched the film with the subtitles – say these last words have a different meaning because the caption said “I’m going too.”

The other day I was watching Infinity War with subtitles and the last thing Pepper says to Tony on the phone is “I’m going too.” I always thought she said “I’m going to-“ and got cut off. Pepper is totally gonna suit up as Rescue in A4 pic.twitter.com/RXCCW3kt1Z — banzo (@BasedGarbanzo) August 18, 2018





im watching avengers infinity war and canonically pepper says to tony before the call gets cut off, "I'm going too" just after Tony confirms that he's in the spaceship hmmm… Rescue? hmmmmm pic.twitter.com/eviCKef4g1 — ❄ McFleury ❄ (@enyaaaaaaa) August 20, 2018





Infinity War: the CC of Pepper calling Tony says "I'm going too". Is this a mistake or is Rescue showing up in Avengers 4? — Team Hellions (@TeamHellions) August 14, 2018





This does imply that Pepper is ready to suit up and go find her man, who is currently trapped with Nebula on Titan after Thanos’ Snap disappeared Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Star-Lord, Drax, and Mantis.

Paltrow shared a photo of herself in a motion capture suit while shooting Avengers 4 so she’s obviously going to be putting something on and, as these fans say, it’s likely she’ll step out as Rescue for the first time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the Marvel Comics, Stark had a suit made for Potts that was designed for her biology and featured an AI version of Jarvis too. Knowing MCU’s Tony, he’s obviously had several suits made for Pepper and so it’s likely she’ll be gearing up to Rescue her man.

Gwyneth Paltrow wearing a mo-cap suit (L), Pepper Potts in her Rescue suit More

We’ve already seen a little of what Pepper is capable of in one of the Iron Man suits in Iron Man 3 so fans will be eager to see her back in action in the next film to help the rest of the Avengers get their people back.

Directing duo the Russo Brothers recently teased fans by posting a picture to their joint Instagram feed showing a document titled: “Infinity Mirrored Room – Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity.”

They deleted the post though, which suggests they might have given away more than they had intended.

The Russos posted (then deleted) this document More

The “Mirrored Room” could be a hint of the fate of those who vanished after the Snap, in that rather than dying they were transported to another realm, like Alice Through the Looking Glass.

It could also be why the Quantum Realm has been featured heavily in Ant-Man and the Wasp, set just before Infinity War as a sort of companion film to bridge the gap between it and Avengers 4.

Maybe the Quantum Realm is also the bridge between our world and the world Thanos sent half the universe too?

So many questions, so many theories and we’ll have to wait until 26 April 2019 to find out.

