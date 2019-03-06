Fans concerned after Danny DeVito's frightening fall

Danny DeVito had to be helped by aides after taking a tumble while attempting to climb stairs. Picture: Getty Images

Actor Danny DeVito has taken a tumble while climbing stairs at a press conference, leaving fans worried for his wellbeing.

The 74-year-old Matilda star was attempting to walk on stage while promoting Disney’s new Dumbo movie in Mexico City when he tripped and took the frightening fall.

Danny’s hands were forced to take much of the impact before he landed in a painful-looking position on his chest in front of a packed room of reporters.

Luckily, aides were quick to rush to the veteran actor’s side and managed to hoist him swiftly back on his feet.

The Oscar-nominee famously stands at just 147cm tall and suffers from Fairbank’s disease, which affects bone growth and is responsible for his short stature.

But Danny was quick to insist he was mostly uninjured after the fall and bravely continued on with his promotional duties.

“He should have never tackled stairs without assistance,” one concerned viewer wrote, adding: “If there is no railing, then a strong person should have been on his arm.”

Reporting by Holly Hales, Yahoo Lifestyle AU