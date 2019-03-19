Fans struggle to decipher 'Stranger Things' season 3 teaser trailer

‘Stranger Things’ will return for its third season in 2019. (Credit: Netflix)

Fans of Stranger Things all over the world are currently scratching their heads in the wake of a cryptic new teaser trailer for the Netflix show’s third season.

The seven second clip, posted on the programme’s official Twitter feed, features dozens of rats scurrying around what looks like an abandoned warehouse.

The caption attached to the video yields few further clues, stating simply that “it’s almost feeding time”, with an upside down smiley face.

A tweet from the Netflix US feed is equally secretive, simply sharing three rat emojis.

Fans have duly begun their speculation for what is on the way from series creators The Duffer Brothers.

The people behind the show have repeatedly insisted that viewers can expect something “bigger, darker and scarier” from the third season, with the residents of the Upside Down unlikely to stay there for very long.

Some fans are just trying to work out what on Earth is going on in the new trailer, while others have already assembled complex theories about what exactly this teaser symbolises.

All of the key cast members of Stranger Things are set to return for season three, including Millie Bobby Brown as the powerful Eleven and David Harbour, who is due to make a big screen appearance in the upcoming blockbuster Hellboy.

Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Noah Schnapp are also in place to return to Hawkins, Indiana, as the group of friends at the centre of the sci-fi story.

The third season of Stranger Things is due to arrive via Netflix on 4 July.



