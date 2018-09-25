'Fantastic Beasts 2' trailer: Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Grindelwald while Nagini fan theory is confirmed

Jamie Campbell Bower is back as young Gellert Grindelwald in the new Fantastic Beasts movie.

The British actor originated the role in Harry Potter and Deathly Hallows Parts 1 and 2 and has returned for the latest movie Crimes of Grindelwald.

His appearance comes as Jude Law’s Albus Dumbledore looks into the Mirror of Erised and sees his former friend and lover.

While the film won’t explore Dumbledore’s romantic relationship with the dark wizard the scene does seem to show they were more than just friends as an even younger Albus Dumbledore can be seen holding his hand up to Gellert’s.

Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Grindelwald More

The trailer also introduced Claudia Kim, confirming a fan theory about Nagini, Voldemort’s infamous snake.

Kim’s character was listed as Maledictus on IMDb but that is what a witch or wizard is called when they carry a “blood curse” where the victim is destined “to transform into a beast,” according to Pottermore.

Now the trailer shows her transfigure into the famous green snake with Credence uttering her name Nagini before the transformation.

On Nagini’s character poster it says she’s aiding a fugitive, which looks likely to be Credence who disappeared at the end of Fantastic Beasts after the MACUSA believe it has killed him.

It was revealed that Credence was the Obscurial reeking havoc New York but Newt (Eddie Redmayne) saw a fragment of his black form escape the subway tunnel they had executed him in.

Here’s the full synopsis for the new film:

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

Zoe Kravitz, Johnny Depp, Callum Turner, Katherine Waterson and Ben Fogelman also star in the Harry Potter prequel directed by David Yates.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is in cinemas on 16 November.

READ MORE

McAvoy wants to play young Picard in Star Trek show

Disney darkens Princess Tiana’s skin after backlash

Climax reinforces a barbaric stereotype of black people