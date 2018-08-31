'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald': Back to Hogwarts featurette

To celebrate #BackToHogwarts Day on 1 September, J.K. Rowling is joined by the cast and crew of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald to reminisce over their favourite Hogwarts memories. This new featurette contains all new footage from the next film in the Wizarding World saga. Slated for release on November 16, 2018, the film will be distributed worldwide in 2D and 3D in select theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.