‘Fantastic Beasts’ Star Claudia Kim Had No Idea She Was Auditioning to Play a Snake Until She Got in the Room

Like many of us, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald star Claudia Kim is a huge fan of Harry Potter. So when she snagged an audition to play a Fantastic Beasts Maledictus (aka a woman with a “blood curse”), it was like receiving her very own Hogwarts acceptance letter.

It wasn’t until she auditioned for director David Yates that she learned two key details: She was up for the role of Nagini and she’d have to play a snake half the time. (In case you’re not a Hermione-level Potterhead, Nagini is Lord Voldemort’s snake who murders on his behalf and can change into a woman.)

“I was speechless for a bit,” Kim admitted to Entertainment Weekly. “I instantly felt heartburn, and then two minutes later I had to become a snake.”

Kim clearly did a ssssensational job impersonating a snake, because she landed the role. She worked with a contortionist to get her in serpentine shape and even got comfortable handling those slithery buggers. The real kicker? She says she’s “actually scared of snakes.”

That’s one way to face your fears.

