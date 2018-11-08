'Fantastic Beasts' star Ezra Miller says he was plied with wine by director when he was underage

Ezra Miller has revealed that he was plied with wine when he was an underage actor by a director and a producer, who also made suggestive comments to him.

The star of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald revealed his story in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, in which he refers to Hollywood stars as ‘sex workers’.

Though he doesn’t name them, he says: “They gave me wine and I was underaged.

“They were like, ‘Hey, want to be in our movie about gay revolution?’ And I was like, ‘No, you guys are monsters.’

“It’s a great f**kin’ age of being like, ‘You know what? That sh*t’s unacceptable,’ And it’s amazing for a lot of us to watch. ‘Cause, like, we all knew it was unacceptable when we f**king survived it.

“That’s what Hollywood is. I thought we all knew we were sex workers.”

Miller, who also plays The Flash in the DC Extended Universe movies, also discusses the Scottish director Lynne Ramsay in the interview, with whom he made his breakthrough in the movie We Need To Talk About Kevin.

He calls Ramsay ‘the greatest director alive’, and explains his fury at her treatment during the making of the Natalie Portman movie Jane Got A Gun.

Ramsay sensationally failed to turn up on the first day of filming and was fired, with lawsuits and counter-lawsuits ensuing.

“Powerful men, they don’t know how bad they want to submit to a woman, a feminine power, but they should. I advise they do it immediately because they’re f**kin’ up the world,” he said.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is due out on November 16.

