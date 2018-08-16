Fast & Furious: Paul Walker family open to Brian return

From Digital Spy

Paul Walker's brothers have expressed interest in bringing back his character Brian O'Conner to the Fast & Furious franchise.

Paul tragically died in 2013 halfway through filming the seventh film, leading to Brian being written out. But Brian is still alive in the franchise's universe, having retired to be with his family.

The actor's brothers Caleb and Cody stepped in, and with the help of technology, Fast & Furious 7 could be completed.

Speaking to The AP, the brothers aren't ruling out the possibility of fans seeing Brian one more time.

"I just hope we get to – I don't know – have a little cameo and bring Paul back to save the day and I get to help create that again," Caleb said.

"That's my dream, and I hope we get to do that in one of the future movies."

Cody added: "I think there could potentially be a way to do it. But it would take a lot of thought, and it'd have to be tasteful. It would have to be tasteful.

"He was the real deal, the real car guy. And in his absence, I think it's lost its way in a big way."

The ninth main instalment of the Fast & Furious series has been scheduled for 2020. Between now and then, there will be a spin-off involving Dwayne Johnson's popular character Hobbs.

Fast and Furious 9 is scheduled for release on April 10, 2020, while Hobbs and Shaw is set for release in US cinemas on August 2, 2019.

