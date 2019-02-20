The Favourite honoured for costume design days before Oscars

The film, starring Olivia Colman, is nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

The Favourite has picked up another award, as Hollywood prepares to mark the year in film at the Oscars.

The darkly funny period drama stars Olivia Colman as Queen Anne, while Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone play the two cousins vying for her affections.

Ahead of the Academy Awards on Sunday, where Colman is nominated for best actress, The Favourite was honoured at the 21st annual Costume Designers Guild Awards.

The Golden Globe and Bafta-winning film won the excellence in period drama award, with costume designer Sandy Powell picking up the prize in Los Angeles.

It won ahead of several Oscar rivals, in a category also including BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody, Mary Poppins Returns and Mary Queen Of Scots.

Elsewhere, the prize in the contemporary film category went to costume designer Mary E Vogt for Crazy Rich Asians.

The comedy won ahead of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Ocean’s 8, A Star Is Born and Widows.

In the television categories, Amazon’s comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel continued its impressive winning streak this awards season.

The show, starring Rachel Brosnahan in the title role, took home the prize for excellence in period television.

Ryan Murphy’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story won the contemporary prize.

The results were announced at a ceremony at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday.

Ahead of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, The Favourite is tied with Alfonso Cuaron’s semi-biographical film Roma for the most nods, with 10, including best picture.