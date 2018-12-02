‘The Favourite’ Reigns at British Independent Film Awards

“The Favourite” outpaced the field at the British Independent Film Awards with a record haul of 10 prizes, including best film, best actress for Olivia Colman, best supporting actress for Rachel Weisz and best director for Yorgos Lanthimos. The darkly comic costume drama had been expected to fare well after receiving 13 nominations, and its five trophies at Sunday night’s starry ceremony in London came on top of five craft awards handed out earlier.

Colman’s performance as a gouty, capricious Queen Anne earned her her fourth BIFA and maintained her record of winning each time she has been nominated.

Joe Cole won the award for best actor for his portrayal of a boxer in a Thai prison, in “A Prayer Before Dawn.” “American Animals,” “You Were Never Really Here,” and “Ray and Liz” walked away with a pair of awards each, and Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma” was named best international film.

Bart Layton won the award for debut screenwriter for “American Animals,” which also scooped the trophy for best editing. Richard Billingham triumphed in the best debut director category and Jacqui Davies won as breakthrough producer for “Ray and Liz.”

The brace of wins for “You Were Never Really Here” came in the music and sound categories.

Alessandro Nivola won the best supporting actor award for his performance in “Disobedience.” “Beast” star Jessie Buckley was named Britain’s most promising newcomer.

Film and TV grande dame Judi Dench was on hand to collect her Richard Harris Outstanding Contribution accolade, and Felicity Jones picked up the Variety Award, which goes to a director, actor, writer or producer who has helped focus the international spotlight on the U.K.

A special jury prize was given to Horace Ové for commitment to paving the way for the next generation.

2018 BIFA winners list:

The Variety Award

Felicity Jones

The Special Jury Prize

Horace Ové

Best British Independent Film

“The Favourite”

Best Director

Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”)

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)

Best Actress

Olivia Colman (“The Favourite”)

Best Supporting Actress

Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

Best Actor

Joe Cole (“A Prayer Before Dawn”)

Best Supporting Actor

Alessandro Nivola (“Disobedience”)

Most Promising Newcomer

Jessie Buckley (“Beast”)

The Douglas Hickox Award – Best Debut Director

Richard Billingham (“Ray & Liz”)

Debut Screenwriter

Bart Layton (“American Animals”)

Breakthrough Producer

Jacqui Davies (“Ray & Liz”)

The Discovery Award

“Voyageuse”

Best Documentary

“Evelyn”

Best British Short Film

“The Big Day”

Best International Independent Film

“Roma”

Best Casting

Dixie Chassay (“The Favourite”)

Best Cinematography

Robbie Ryan (“The Favourite”)

Best Costume Design

Sandy Powell (“The Favourite”)

Best Editing

Nick Fenton, Julian Hart, Chris Gill (“American Animals”)

Best Effects

Howard Jones (“Early Man”)

Best Make Up & Hair Design

Nadia Stacey (“The Favourite”)

Best Music

Jonny Greenwood (“You Were Never Really Here”)

Best Production Design

Fiona Crombie (“The Favourite”)

Best Sound

Paul Davies (“You Were Never Really Here”)

