Fear the Walking Dead Season 4: all you need to know

Fear the Walking Dead surprised everyone this past year, enjoying a creative peak as the third season fired on all cylinders.

The acclaimed run led to some fans saying that the prequel is now officially better than the original series.

After Dave Erickson departed as showrunner after the finale with Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg taking over, season four has started off strongly with the arrival of Morgan, as well as delivering one game-changing shock in the third episode.

But what else can we expect in the rest of season four?

Fear the Walking Dead season 4 air date: When is the midseason break?

The new season kicked off in the US on AMC on Sunday, April 15 and Monday, April 23 on BT in the UK, with its 16 episodes being split with the customary midseason break, so the show will air its midseason finale on June 10 in the US, with the UK airing it the next day on June 11.

We can then expect the show to return in either late August or early September, running through until The Walking Dead premieres its ninth season.

Fear the Walking Dead season 4 cast: Who is back?

Half of the main characters were killed off in season three, leaving us with just Nick (Frank Dillane), Madison (Kim Dickens), Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Luciana (Danay Garcia) and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) at the start of the season.

We still don't know where Daniel (Ruben Blades) is – in either the past or present timeline – after we last saw him on the top of the dam with Nick.

However, we have been introduced to some fresh faces in season four as Morgan ran into curious journalist Althea (Maggie Grace) and John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) on his journey from The Walking Dead, before the three of them met up with Nick, Alicia, Luciana and Strand on the road. And by 'met', we mean 'held hostage for a bit'.