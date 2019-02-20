Felicity Jones would 'love to' return to the Spider-verse as Black Cat (exclusive)

Felicity Jones wouldn’t say no to reprising her Black Cat role.

The British actress played Felicia Hardy in the 2014 movie The Amazing Spider-Man 2, during Andrew Garfield’s run as Peter Parker, but she never got the chance to show off the Marvel antihero’s alter-ego.

“I’d love to play her again,” Jones told Yahoo Movies UK. “She’s a great character.”

In the last five years, we’ve seen the Spider-Man mantle passed on to Tom Holland – who has appeared in two Marvel Cinematic Universe movies (Captain American: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War) and two Sony movies (Spider-Man Homecoming and the yet-to-be-released Far From Home) – and Shameik Moore who led last year’s critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Sony has been expanding its Marvel portfolio with the release of this Oscar-nominated animated feature, as well as the Tom Hardy-led Venom and even shelved its planned Silver & Black movie, featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, in order to give them individual outings.

“We believe Black Cat is enough of her own character with a great backstory and a canon of material to draw from to justify her own film,” Columbia Pictures president Sanford Panitch told Variety.

Jones says that when she signed on to play the character there was no promise that she would get to play her more than once.

“There was never anything written down that that would definitely happen,” the actress explained. “It was more just…I like playing characters where there is a little bit extra to play with and it was just fun to play someone who has this other identity.

“I just loved the idea of that character, I just think it’s really fun.”

Felicia Hardy/Black Cat is a notorious cat burglar who has had an on/off romance with Spider-Man for several years, as well as acting as both ally and enemy to the web-slinger.

In Spider-Man: The Animated Series, Hardy has a romance with Michael Morbius who becomes “the Living Vampire” – another character Sony is creating a solo movie for with Jared Leto in the titular role.

Gina Prince-Bythewood was originally set to direct Silver & Black, and her reps have said that she’s still down to make a movie in the Spider-verse though, for now, she’s only listed as a producer on the Black Cat movie while Sony looks for another female director.

Felicity Jones can next be seen on screen in On the Basis of Sex out on Friday 22 February.

