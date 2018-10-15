The female filmmakers making waves at this year's BFI London Film Festival

The BFI London Film Festival is in full swing for another year bringing to the capital some of the most starry and spectacular films to grace the silver screen. Though this year there’s a progressive difference in the programming as the organisers have curated a schedule that features far more female directors than ever before.

38% of the films are directed by women with a 50-50 split in three of the four competition strands; a representative move that Tricia Tuttle, the festival’s artistic director, says began before she took over the role from Claire Stewart.

“It was really a conscious decision that started with Claire and this year we sort of carried on and amped it up,” Tuttle tells Yahoo Movies UK. It’s really just our curatorial process, that inclusion and diversity is a key point for us, so we go into the festival wanting it to represent the breadth of culture.”

Tricia Tuttle of the London film festival. More

“At any festival, you’re shaping the program, telling stories, you’re finding diverse representation and voices so these are there because they deserve to be there,” she adds. “We don’t program by quotas.”

But the onus is not just on festival programmers to present these films to the world, Tuttle says, it’s on media outlets too: “It’s also an issue for festivals where the same small handful of films are getting coverage so as an industry – critics, programmers, everyone – we need to be working together to find and nurture and champion the smaller films too.”

Yahoo Movies UK couldn’t agree more and so we spoke with several upcoming female directors and producers about the films they’re presenting as well as the journey they’ve taken to get to the London Film Festival.

Here’s what they had to say in their own words.

Tinge Krishnan – Director – Been So Long

Tinge Krishnan directs a romantic musical in Camden More

Krishnan directs Chewing Gum star Michaela Coel in this contemporary London musical, which reimagines Camden as a romantic neon-soaked wonderland.

I feel confident in calling myself a director when I’m in the right context, working with a supportive team so my particular brand of craft flows, and the mojo flows. Apart from Been So Long, one of my best experiences of this was in the States working on The Exorcist. The States seems ahead of the UK in terms of supporting diversity and women so if a woman walks on set and has her mojo undermined you create a self-fulfilling prophecy on gender imbalance.

Maya Deren’s Meshes Of The Afternoon, Lynne Ramsey’s We Need To Talk About Kevin, Andrea Arnold’s Fish Tank and Kathryn Bigelow’s Near Dark were films that happen to have been made by women that really blew me away. They blew me away whether their directors were male or female though I have noted that there is a recurring pattern of female directors being relatively undervalued and also labelled as “difficult,” whereas a man might be labelled as “genius” and “tenacious”.

