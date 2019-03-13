All the female superheroes coming to cinemas after 'Captain Marvel'

From Captain Marvel to Wonder Woman… the female-fronted superhero movies are here to stay (Disney/Fox/WB)

After years of claiming that female-led superhero films are box-office poison, Hollywood has realised that they’re more like box-office photon blasts, blowing away the competition.

Like Wonder Woman before it, Captain Marvel opened to record-breaking numbers in the U.K. — and unlike its DC predecessor, Marvel’s film is also doing gangbusters around the world.

Now that female-led superhero films are big business, expect the studios to announce a whole lot more of them in the coming months. Meanwhile, here’s a guide to all the female-centric superhero films already in production, and some speculation about which super-powered ladies are next in line for their own movies.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner go dark and kill (spoiler!) in latest ‘Dark Phoenix’ trailer More

The next female superhero to helm her own film will also be a supervillain. In Fox’s upcoming X-Men movie Dark Phoenix (in cinemas 7 June), Sophie Turner reprises her role as the telepathic mutant Jean Grey. When her powers start to spiral out of her control, Jean becomes the evil Dark Phoenix. Though it’s an ensemble film, Dark Phoenix will focus on Turner’s character, with major roles for Jennifer Lawrence (as Mystique) and Jessica Chastain.

Watch a trailer for Dark Phoenix:





Birds of Prey

At the start of 2020, Hollywood’s first all-female superhero team will hit the big screen in Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).





Margot Robbie stars as her breakout Suicide Squad character Harley, who assembles a group of powerful women (including Jurnee Smollett-Bell as Black Canary and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Huntress) to rescue a kidnapped girl with superhero potential (Cassandra Cain, played by newcomer Ella Jay Basco). The film (in cinemas February, 2020) is directed by Cathy Yan with a screenplay by Christina Hodson.

Watch a teaser trailer for Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn):

Wonder Woman 1984

Next summer, director Patty Jenkins will be back with another adventure for Diana Prince.

GAL GADOT as Diana Prince in the action adventure “WONDER WOMAN 1984,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Clay Enos/ ™ & © DC Comics) More

Wonder Woman 1984 (in cinemas 5 June, 2020) sends Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) into the Reagan era, where she gets involved in the Cold War and encounters a new antagonist (Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig). Robin Wright and Connie Nielsen will reprise their roles as Amazon warriors, and Diana’s love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), presumed dead in battle after the first film, is somehow back to rock a track suit.

After Wonder Woman 1984, we have two films that don’t have release dates, but are set to start shooting in 2019.

