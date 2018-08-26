Festival-goers brave weekend washout as Kendrick Lamar headlines Leeds Festival

Mike Shinoda also paid tribute to Chester Bennington in an emotional performamce.

Festival-goers were forced to battle with appalling weather conditions as the final day of Leeds Festival 2018 was almost a complete washout.

Thousands of fans wore plastic sheets and waterproof coats to all outdoor performances on Sunday, including headliner Kendrick Lamar.

The American rapper encouraged fans to wave their phone torches in the air as he asked them to “party in the rain”.

As some made their way back to the campsite, many chanted for an encore and after a two-minute pause, the final headliner treated fans to one of his most popular songs, Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe.

Sunday’s rain rounded off a weekend of disappointing weather for the festival at Bramham Park.

But once again, despite having to fight the weather, huge numbers flooded to the outdoor main stage to watch acts such as Dua Lipa, Panic! At the Disco, N.E.R.D and Sum 41.

In one of the more emotional performances at this year’s festival, one half of the popular rock band Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda, paid tribute to his friend and bandmate Chester Bennington.

Throughout his set, he dedicated many of his songs to the late singer, including encouraging the crowd to sing Bennington’s part.

Many fans described the performance as one of the most emotional acts they had ever seen.

Twitter user James Bruce wrote: “I’m not sure I’ll ever see a performance as powerful and emotional as Mike Shinoda at Leeds Festival 2018 again. Thank you Mike!”