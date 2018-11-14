'Fighting With My Family' trailer: The Rock brings wattage to very British wrestling fable

Florence Pugh and The Rock star in the first trailer for Stephen Merchant’s WWE drama (Lionsgate/MGM)

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has shared the first trailer for his new film Fighting With My Family, a WWE comedy drama, directed by Stephen Merchant.

The new film, based on of the life story of real-life wrestling superstar Paige, has been produced by The Rock’s own Seven Bucks Productions, and was inspired by the Channel 4 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family.

Presumably The Rock has waived his reported “$1 million per tweet” to drum up interest in this very British drama, which looks absolutely brilliant.

Watch the first trailer, featuring Florence Pugh as Paige, below.

The film follows the journey of Norwich-born Saraya-Jade Bevis, born to a family of wrestlers, who rises from amateur wrestling to joining the WWE in 2011 and becoming Paige.

In 2014 she became the youngest Divas Championship winner in the WWE title’s history at the age of 21.

The Rock appears as himself, with Vince Vaughn playing WWE scout and former pro, Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts. The Office co-creator Merchant wrote and directed the film, and also has a cameo role in the film which arrives in cinemas in March, 2019.





Here’s a synopsis: Based on a true story, FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY follows reformed gangster Ricky, wife Julia, daughter Paige and son Zak as they make a living wrestling together in tiny venues. When Paige and Zak get the opportunity to try out for WWE, the family grabs a once-in-a-lifetime chance to turn their wildest dreams into a dazzling future. However, brother and sister quickly discover that to become superstars, both their talent and their relationship will be put to the test. FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY is a heartwarming and smart comedy that proves everything is worth fighting for when it comes to family.



Fighting With My Family will be released in the UK & Ireland by Lionsgate UK on 1 March, 2019.

Read more

Peaky Blinders movie in the works

Idris Elba doll provokes online hilarity

First Toy Story 4 trailer is here