Film Independent Spirit Awards: A list of winners

If Beale Street Could Talk took home the big prize of the day.

Here are the winners from the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Best Feature – If Beale Street Could Talk

Best First Feature – Sorry to Bother You

John Cassavetes Award – En el Septimo Dia

Best Director – Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Screenplay – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best First Screenplay – Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade)

Best Cinematography – Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Suspiria)

Best Editing – Joe Bini (You Were Never Really Here)

Best Female Lead – Glenn Close (The Wife)

Best Male Lead – Ethan Hawke (First Reformed)

Best Supporting Female – Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Supporting Male – Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Robert Altman Award – Suspiria

Best Documentary – Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Best International Film – Roma

Bonnie Award – Debra Granik

Producers Award – Shrihari Sathe

Someone to Watch Award – Alex Moratto

Truer Than Fiction Award – Bing Liu