Film Independent Spirit Awards: A list of winners

By Press Association Reporters
If Beale Street Could Talk took home the big prize of the day.

Here are the winners from the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Best Feature – If Beale Street Could Talk

Best First Feature – Sorry to Bother You

John Cassavetes Award – En el Septimo Dia

Best Director – Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Screenplay – Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Best First Screenplay – Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade)

Best Cinematography – Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (Suspiria)

Best Editing – Joe Bini (You Were Never Really Here)

Best Female Lead – Glenn Close (The Wife)

Best Male Lead – Ethan Hawke (First Reformed)

Best Supporting Female – Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Best Supporting Male – Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Robert Altman Award – Suspiria

Best Documentary – Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Best International Film – Roma

Bonnie Award – Debra Granik

Producers Award – Shrihari Sathe

Someone to Watch Award – Alex Moratto

Truer Than Fiction Award – Bing Liu