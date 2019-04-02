Filming wraps on big screen version of musical 'Cats', starring Taylor Swift and James Corden

James Corden (L) and Taylor Swift DJ at the Universal Music Brits Party hosted by Bacardi at the Soho House pop-up on February 20, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for BACARDI)

Filming has come to an end on the star-studded movie adaptation of the musical Cats, which stars a cavalcade of famous faces from cinema and music.

Taylor Swift and James Corden are set to play major roles, alongside Oscar winners Jennifer Hudson and Judi Dench.

Ian McKellen, Idris Elba and Rebel Wilson are also on board, with R&B artist Jason Derulo making headlines as one of the more unconventional casting choices.

Production company Working Title shared an image of a clapperboard to mark the end of principal photography on the ambitious adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s show, which was first performed in 1981.

The film tells the story of the Jellicles tribe of cats, who receive a visit from their patriarch Old Deuteronomy – a traditionally male role that will be played by Dench – as he chooses one cat to ascend to a new life in their form of heaven.

It is not yet clear whether Cats will achieve the required animal effects practically via make-up and prosthetics or through the medium of CGI and performance capture.

Behind the camera is Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for directing The King’s Speech in 2010.

He has experience of musicals as well, having helmed the 2012 adaptation of Les Misérables, in which Hugh Jackman played the convict Jean Valjean.

Cats will be released into UK cinemas on 20 December this year, and will likely be hoping to make a strong showing at the Oscars a few months later.



