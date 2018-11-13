Final season of 'Game of Thrones' confirmed for Spring 2019

Game of Thrones is coming… next Spring.

The eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy series is set to premiere in April 2019 and finally answer the question of who will end up on the Iron Throne for good.

As with previous seasons, the final six episodes will feature original content that has not yet appeared in George R. R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire book series of which the series is based on.

The author provided showrunners David Benioff D.B. Weiss plot details from his upcoming books The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, in order for them to complete the TV series.

The premiere date had seemed to be confirmed my Maisie Williams – who plays Arya Stark in the series – during an interview with Metro newspaper.

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April,” Williams was quoted as saying though she denied it on Twitter.

Just a tweet letting you know this game of thrones release date "quote" I've supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago. — Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 30, 2018





“Just a tweet letting you know this game of thrones release date ‘quote’ I’ve supposedly given is completely false and taken from an interview I did years ago,” she claimed.

According to Entertainment Weekly, season eight will begin at Winterfell that will remind people of the very first episode, though instead of King Robert’s procession arriving it will be Daenerys and her army.

“It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death,” co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told EW.

“It’s an incredibly emotional, haunting, bittersweet final season, and I think it honors very much what George set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head.”

READ MORE

Watch the new Alita: Battle Angel trailer

Filming begins on Godzilla vs Kong

The last Marvel movie Stan Lee will cameo in