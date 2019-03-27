First character posters for the 'Downton Abbey' movie revealed

The first character posters for the Downton Abbey movie have arrived.

There are four in total, featuring Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Rob James-Collier as Thomas Barrow and Michael Fox as Andy.

The original principal cast from the original ITV television is returning for the big screen outing that is being presented by Focus Features and Universal Pictures, produced by Carnival Films and directed by Michael Engler.

Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith (Credit: Universal)

Julian Fellowes, who created the show, returns as screenwriter along with stars Maggie Smith, Penelope Wilton, Allen Leech, Elizabeth McGovern, Joanne Froggatt, Hugh Bonneville, Sophie McShera, Brendan Coyle, Raquel Cassidy, and Jim Carter.

Carter’s wife Imelda Staunton joins the cast as Lady Bagshaw along with Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips, and Stephen Campbell Moore.

Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary (Credit: Universal)

The television series followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country home.

Rob James-Collier as Thomas (Credit: Universal)

