First episode of 'Game of Thrones' season eight 'leaked'

There are 23 days to go before the final series of Game of Thrones arrives on screen, but it appears that HBO may have sprung a leak.

A Game of Thrones sub-reddit has what appears to be a detailed synopsis of the first episode of season eight.

The synopsis has come from a fan who goes by the name Frikidoctor on Twitter, who has complained that a video in which he describes the action of the first episode has been removed from YouTube, despite not containing any copyrighted images.

But a description of what’s spoken about on the video has now made it onto a Game of Thrones sub-reddit page.

It’s not known how the episode has been seen – if indeed it has – but hackers have targeted the US network in the past.

In 2017, swathes of personal phone numbers of executives and stars of the show, as well as scripts and other sensitive documents, were released online.

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) were said to have been among those affected by the security breach, as well as HBO chief executive Richard Pepler.

The hacker who released the information then tried to extort $6 million from the network, threatening to release more information online if it refused.

He was later revealed as a 29-year-old former hacker for the Iranian military, and charged with federal crimes.

Season eight of Game of Thrones airs on April 14.



