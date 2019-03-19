The first full Toy Story 4 trailer has landed and it is giving us the feels.

The fourth instalment of the Disney Pixar franchise sees the return of Tom Hanks and Tim Allen as Woody and Buzz Lightyear with a new mission to rescue Forky, “the most important toy to Bonnie right now.”

Bonnie is the toy’ new owner after Andy grew up and gave them away at the end of Toy Story 3.

Read more Every MCU movie coming after Avengers: Endgame

Woody is on a mission to protect Forky at all cost (Disney Pixar) More

Woody and Buzz might be leading the charge but Bo Beep (Annie Potts) is a force to be reckoned with as the studio has given her a bit of an empowering Rey from Star Wars-like makeover.

She’s been AWOL and Woody bumps into her as he’s trying to get Forky back to their kid but she’s not too convinced about joining him on the road.

Here’s the official film synopsis:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his owner, whether that is Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky, declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost girlfriend Bo Peep. After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they are worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that it is the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 reunites Woody and BO Beep (Disney Pixar) More

Read more Marvel directors back Gunn’s GOTG Vo. 3 return

The cast will see the return of Joan Cusack (Jessie), Blake Clark (Slinky Dog) John Ratzenberger (Hamm), Wallace Shawn (Rex), Estelle Harris (Mrs. Potatohead), Jodi Benson (Barbie), Michael Keaton (Ken), Timothy Dalton (Mr Pricklepants) and Bonnie Hunt (Dolly).

Joining the cast alongside Tony Hale is Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key as Bunny and Ducky, respectively, with Keanu Reeves playing a Duke Caboom, Canada’s greatest motorcycle stuntman.

A new poster was also revealed for the new movie.

Toy Story 4 latest poster (Disney/Pixar) More

Toy Story 4 is released in cinemas on 21 June, 2019.