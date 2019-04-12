First look at Disney's live-action 'Lady and the Tramp'

With not many Disney classics left to get the ‘live-action’ treatment, the Mouse House has let slip a glimpse of the remake of Lady and the Tramp.

Yesterday, Disney unveiled all manner of new projects, mostly around its new streaming service Disney+, at a meeting of investors.

But movie fans were quick to spot the first look at the animated classic, but with real dogs, from the official Disney powerpoint.

Live-action Lady and the Tramp (Credit: Disney)

The still shows the two canine protagonists, who will be voiced by Thor: Ragnarok star Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux of The Leftovers.

Also starring are Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adrian Martinez, Arturo Castro, Ashley Jensen, Benedict Wong, Sam Elliott and Janelle Monáe.

Directed by Charlie Bean, who helmed the Lego Ninjago Movie, it will hark back to Disney animal movies of old, like The Incredible Journey, or That Darn Cat, with human voices narrating over the action on screen, featuring real animals.

This stands in some stark opposition to the likes of Jon Favreau’s new ‘live-action’ take on The Lion King, which is rather more CGI-based in reality.

It debuts on the launch date of Disney+, November 12.



