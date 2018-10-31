First look at Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's 'The Witcher'

First look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher

Henry Cavill has shared a first look at him in hair and make-up for The Witcher.

The Superman actor takes the lead as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s new fantasy series based on the popular Polish book series by writer Andrzej Sapkowski and subsequent video games.

Geralt is the titular character, a solitary monster hunter with supernatural abilities, who is thrown into the path of a powerful sorceress, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and a mysterious young princess called Ciri.





They must work together to navigate their survival in the restless Continent.

Freya Allan plays Ciri and Anya Chalotra plays Yennefer though Netflix has just announced new additions to the cast including Eamon Farren (Twin Peaks) as Cahir, Joey Batey (Knightfall, Strike) as Jaskier, Lars Mikkelsen (House of Cards, Sherlock) as Stregobor, and Anna Shaffer (Harry Potter) as Triss.

The Witcher is currently being filmed in Hungary with Marvel’s Daredevil writer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich serving as showrunner.

According to Variety, Cavill is earning $400,000 per episode for the fantasy drama series which is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

The actor often uses social media to share what he’s up to at work or respond to rumours, like the fact he was being replaced as Superman.

Cavill posted a rather bizarre video of him slowly raising a Superman action figure into shot.

Clearly, he’s a fan of the dramatic slo-mo. Never change, Henry.

