First look at Idris Elba in Fast & Furious spin-off

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has given us another glimpse of Hobbs & Shaw, his upcoming spin-off to Fast and Furious with Jason Statham.

After posting the first picture from filming in London last month, we can now see what Idris Elba looks like as the movie's gun-toting villain.









Johnson also revealed some fresh details about Elba's character, writing: "I learned a long time ago (when I was a very sinful eyebrow raising villainous man in the crazy world of pro wrestling;) that heroes are only as great as their greatest villains.

"A pleasure to introduce the man himself @idriselba we brought in to our Fast & Furious franchise to wreak havoc, hell and mayhem on our heroes HOBBS & SHAW.

"The name: BRIXTON. The record: UNDEFEATED. The promise: SHOWDOWN OF ALL SHOWDOWNS."

The spin-off – centred on Johnson's US Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs and Statham's Deckard Shaw as they form an unlikely alliance – is to be directed by Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde director David Leitch.

Speaking to Digital Spy earlier this year, Leitch reflected on how the team want to approach the material, saying: "There's obviously some of the DNA of the Fast universe, but what we really want to do is create something fresh and different for these characters, and dive into their world.

"Hobbs and Shaw come from the agent-and-spy world. It's obviously about their banter and their relationship, but it's more about expanding their world and their connections, and creating a family in a slightly different universe. It's going to be fun."

Hobbs and Shaw will hit cinemas on August 2, 2019.

