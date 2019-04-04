Suicide Squad's Jared Leto unveils teaser for Spider-Man spin-off Morbius

From Digital Spy

Update 4/4/19: There might be another Joker in Gotham City these days, but there's only one Living Vampire and it's Jared Leto!

Well, more accurately, the Living Vampire is Morbius – brought to life by the former Suicide Squad star in one of Sony's spin-offs of the Spider-Man universe (which probably won't actually feature Spidey due to rights issues).

Leto gave fans their first real look at the human alter-ego of his character, biochemist Michael Morbius, in a mini-teaser that he premiered on his Instagram account on Thursday (April 4):

He also shared the ominous quote: "Because no one else will walk this path...this place of shadows, where we do what must be done, no matter the cost. #MORBIUS"

The new teaser offers a more full-bodied look at Morbius than a sneak peek shared by the actor in March, which only showed his eyes.



Original 5/3/19: Jared Leto looks pretty good for being undead in a sneak peek at Morbius, the Living Vampire.

To be fair, the makers of the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off do a pretty good job hiding most of the Suicide Squad actor's face in their first-look photo from set, but he doesn't exactly look like he's risen from the grave recently:

The sneak preview was released to celebrate the end of the first week of filming on Morbius, which follows Venom as the second movie set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters.

Leto will play biochemist Dr Michael Morbius, who accidentally turns himself into a bloodsucking vampire when an experiment to cure his rare blood disorder goes very wrong.

The first-look photo might actually showcase Leto as Dr Michael Morbius rather than as the Living Vampire, which would explain the lack of grey skin and piercing red eyes.

Back in November, Leto took the first steps towards transforming into Morbius, the Living Vampire when he shaved off his trademark beard in time for pre-production.

The Spider-Man spin-off will also feature former Doctor Who star Matt Smith in a top-secret role, with Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' Jared Harris also coming aboard this week.

Morbius will be released in cinemas on July 31, 2020. A Venom sequel with Tom Hardy returning as well as a spin-off for Korean-American female hero Silk are also in the works from Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters.

