First look at Jennifer Aniston in Netflix film Dumplin’
Aniston plays former pageant winner Rosie Dickson in the production.
Netflix has released the first look at Jennifer Aniston in her role as a former beauty queen in upcoming film Dumplin’.
Aniston plays a mother whose plus-size daughter is seeking to become a pageant queen for romantic reasons.
Netflix offered a glimpse of Aniston inhabiting the role of former pageant winner Rosie Dickson, wearing a dressing gown and donning a tiara at a table littered with beauty products.
She stars alongside Australian actress Danielle Macdonald, who plays her daughter Willowdean “Dumplin’” Dickson.
The overweight teenager is seeking to compete in a beauty pageant after becoming romantically interested in a boy.
Netflix offered a sneak peek at the character’s on-stage look in a Twitter post promoting Dumplin’, which is out on December 7.
It is based on the novel by Julie Murphy.