First look at 'Playmobil: The Movie' starring Daniel Radcliffe and singer Meghan Trainor

Daniel Radcliffe, Meghan Trainor and Anya Taylor Joy lend their voices to this new animated movie

Playmobil is the latest children’s toy to be given the cinematic treatment.

The animated children’s feature is a comedy adventure featuring the beloved role-play figures in a brand new and imaginative universe.

Daniel Radcliffe has lent his voice to Playmobil: The Movie along with singer Meghan Trainor and Split star Anya Taylor Joy.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan also has a role in the film as does Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson and singer Adam Lambert.

David Radcliffe lends his voice to the animated movie More

Here’s the official synopsis.

When her younger brother Charlie (Bateman) unexpectedly disappears into the magical, animated universe of PLAYMOBIL®, unprepared Marla (Taylor Joy) must go on a quest of a lifetime to bring him home.

As she sets off on a fantastic journey across stunning new worlds, Marla teams up with some unlikely and heroic new friends – the smooth-talking food truck driver Del (Jim Gaffigan), the dashing and charismatic secret agent Rex Dasher (Radcliffe), a wholehearted misfit robot, an extravagant fairy-godmother (Trainor) and many more.

Through their vibrant adventure, Marla and Charlie realize that no matter how life plays out, you can achieve anything when you believe in yourself.

The film is directed by Lino DiSalvo and produced by On Animation Studios.

Playmobil: The Movie is in UK cinemas on 9 August, 2019

READ MORE

Steve Carell is the Internet’s hot day crush

Bryan Singer slams Esquire over planned ‘negative article’

Female filmmakers speak up at the London Film Festival



