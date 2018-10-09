First look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman ahead of 'Arrowverse' debut

The CW has released the first official image of Ruby Rose as Batwoman

The CW has unveiled the first look of Ruby Rose as their new Batwoman.

The Australian model-turned-actress will make her debut as the Kate Kane version of the DC Comics hero in the Arrowverse crossover event “Elseworlds.”

This will feature heroes from Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl and take place over three nights in each individual series.

For the character, Rose has donned a long red wig to match her comic book counterpart and her Batsuit is a Colleen Atwood-design, complete with the Bat-symbol and cape.

It’s believed that The CW will debut a Batwoman TV series with Rose headlining it off the back of the expected success of the Arrowverse crossover.

Batwoman will debut during an Arrowverse crossover event More

It will mark the first time an openly gay superhero will headline their own solo TV series reflecting the 2006 version of the character. Rose herself is openly gay so it will be a big deal for LGBTQ representation if the show gets picked up to series.

This Batwoman will have nothing to do with the Batgirl solo film currently in development by Warner Bros. Joss Whedon was originally lined up to pen the script and direct the movie but the Avengers: Assemble filmmaker dropped out. Christina Hodson was brought in to write the script having already penned the Birds of Prey movie for Margot Robbie.

The crossover event will see Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), and the Flash (Grant Gustin) end up in Gotham City because of Dr. John Deegan (Jeremy Davies), an insane Arkham Asylum doctor.

The special feature will also introduce Designated Survivor‘s LaMonica Garrett as The Monitor, a DC Comics character important to the multiverse, Grimm’s Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane and welcome back Tyler Hoechlin as Superman.

The CW’s “Elseworlds” crossover event will air this December.

READ MORE

E.T. star gives advice to Stranger Things kids (exclusive)

Twilight star defends director over diversity criticism

Venom is too much hero, not enough villain



