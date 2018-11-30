First look at Sam Claflin in 'Peaky Blinders'

Here’s your first look at Sam Claflin, steel-eyed and moustachioed, as he arrives on set for series five of Peaky Blinders.

The Hunger Games star was announced as a new member of the cast of the BBC drama earlier this year, along with former Hollyoaks actor Emmett Scanlan.

(Credit: PA)

Also joining the cast are Brian Gleeson, son of Brendan Gleeson and brother of Domhnall Gleeson, and The Witch actress Anya Taylor-Joy.

The BAFTA-winning series will find Cillian Murphy reprising his lead role as Tommy Shelby, who has made a move from crime into politics, as the Wall Street Crash of 1929 hits the UK.

Claflin will be playing a fellow MP, and from this shot, it looks like he means business.

Via Deadline: “Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere. When Tommy Shelby MP is approached by Claflin’s charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realizes that his response will affect not just his family’s future but that of the entire nation.”

Murphy will be joined by show regulars Helen McCrory as Polly and Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby.

It returns in 2019.

