'First Man': Ryan Gosling's Neil Armstrong has an explosive close call in thrilling first look clip (exclusive)

La La Land director Damien Chazelle is back in the Oscar race once again with his thrilling new film First Man.

The 33-year-old filmmaker’s new film, starring Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong, debuted to huge critical acclaim at Venice Film Festival earlier this year, so we’re absolutely over the moon (pun definitely intended) to share a brand new clip giving you a taste of what to expect.

Neil Armstrong proves his worth in this exciting new clip. (Universal Pictures)

The film tells the story of the race to the moon, with Gosling playing acclaimed explore Neil Armstrong whose line “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” is forever ingrained in the collective memory.

This clip shows the astronaut doing a test flight in a prototype LTV (lunar transfer vehicle), and as you can you see, things didn’t go entirely to plan.

The film is a stern reminder of the monumental technological challenges that had to be overcome in order to place Niel Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin (Corey Stoll), and Michael Collins (Lukas Haas) on the lunar surface.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ryan Gosling in a scene from “First Man.” (Daniel McFadden/Universal Pictures via AP) More

Synopsis: On the heels of their six-time Academy Award®-winning smash, La La Land, Oscar®-winning director Damien Chazelle and star Ryan Gosling reteam for Universal Pictures’ First Man, the riveting story of NASA’s mission to land a man on the moon, focusing on Neil Armstrong and the years 1961-1969. A visceral, first-person account, based on the book by James R. Hansen, the movie will explore the sacrifices and the cost—on Armstrong and on the nation—of one of the most dangerous missions in history.

