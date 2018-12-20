First 'Men In Black: International' trailer is funny, sexy and weird

The first trailer for Men In Black: International has landed, and it’s basically exactly as funny, sexy and weird as we were expecting.

With the trailer featuring new leads Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson replicating their Thor: Ragnarok chemistry to charismatic effect, a whole bunch of brand-new aliens, new gadgets and markedly improved special effects, Men In Black: International just went straight to the top of our 2019 ‘must-see sci-fi’ list (sorry Star Wars: Episode IX, we’re sure you’ll get the top spot back when you bother to show us a trailer).

And not happy with giving us one trailer, Men In Black: International has delivered two – one for each agent.

Fancy new elements aside, the plot of the new film is just as exciting – with the Men in Black continuing to protect the Earth from the scum of the universe, which now includes a mole in their own organisation.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, we can totally see that this is from the same director as The Fate of the Furious (any film that features a car full of laser guns is okay with us) – with Men In Black: International looking like it could contain the best action of the series so far.

It definitely has the best cast (sorry Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones), with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Liam Neeson, Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, Rebecca Ferguson, and Emma Thompson expanding the Men In Black universe.

Liam Neeson’s role seems particularly intriguing, especially as his character is important enough to stick on the first poster. Let’s hope he’s not the mole, as we don’t want ‘traitor’ to be his new typecast role (we definitely prefer ‘angry action dad’).

The world isn’t going to save itself. 🕶️ #MIBInternational in theaters summer. pic.twitter.com/YjuPbBXqQM — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) December 20, 2018





Men In Black: International will be in UK cinemas on 14 June, 2019 and we’re almost 100% certain we won’t need a neurolyser to wipe our memories after we’ve seen it.

Read more

‘Men in Black International’: Everything we know

Chris Hemsworth celebrates MiB with sweet photos of Tessa Thompson and crew

‘Men In Black’: Chris Hemsworth hits London to shoot sci-fi reboot