First poster for 'Get Out' director Jordan Peele’s new film 'US' lands online

Get Out director Jordan Peele is returning to horror next year, with the mysterious US. We haven’t heard much about it outside of the title, and the first poster only adds to the mystery.

The official synopsis says:

A mother (Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o from Black Panther, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and 12 Years a Slave) and a father (Winston Duke from Black Panther) take their kids to their beach house expecting to unplug and unwind with friends (including Emmy winner Elizabeth Moss from TV series The Handmaid’s Tale). But as night descends, their serenity turns to tension and chaos when some shocking visitors arrive uninvited.

That doesn’t really help, but we can have a good guess about US‘ antogonist’s from the clues available to us on the first poster.

It depicts a black man holding a pair of golden scissors, wearing a single driving glove and some kind of red robe.

Golden scissors are traditionally used to cut ceremonial ribbons, robes are worn in religious ceremonies, and driving gloves – well, driving gloves are used to drive. So, could this be one of the uninvited visitors to the the unnamed mother and father’s beach house?

If you look closely at those scissors, you’ll see what looks like a pair of devil’s horns (it could also be a skull, but whatever) – could this be a movie about a Satanic cult? Peele’s talked about his love for Rosemary’s Baby – another devil worship movie – in the past, in fact, it was an influence on Get Out. We predict it’ll be an influence on US too.

“I was probably eleven when I first saw it,” Peele told Criterion. “I remember my mother told me about the phenomenon of the Ira Levin book and how everyone in New York in the early seventies was carrying it around. Rosemary’s Baby is probably my favorite film.

:If you can try doing yourself the service of imagining that you don’t know where it’s going, the movie plays so buttery good. And the visuals are so iconic, and I just adore the world of the movie. It makes me feel nostalgic, because I grew up a couple blocks from the Dakota, on the Upper West Side, where the movie was shot. It’s where John Lennon was killed, so it’s a building with a lot of dark history.:

“There were so many little things that I got from Rosemary’s Baby. It begins with [sings the creepy music that plays over the opening credits], which showed me that the way to start a horror movie is to give people a hint of where it’s going to go. Even if you move away from that menacing tone for a bit, people know it’s coming back.”

“There’s also a party sequence in Get Out that pays homage to the Japanese character who turns up at the end of Rosemary’s Baby. It’s a scary turn in that film because when you see that guy, you realize this is not just a group of run-of-the-mill, Upper West Side devil worshippers. It’s an international cult.”

“My mother told me the thing that makes this movie so great is that it may be the only movie that captures the feeling of being pregnant—the insecurity, the fear, the paranoia, the feeling when someone tells you, “Oh, that’s just the chemicals and the hormones.” That feeling of being placated. It’s a film about gender; it’s about men making decisions about women’s bodies behind their backs.”

US is released in the UK on 15 March, 2019.





