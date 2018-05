When a priest (Ethan Hawke) is asked by a parishioner (Amanda Seyfried) to counsel her husband, he is forced to confront his own tormented past and finds himself questioning where redemption might lie in this gripping new film from Paul Schrader.

MyMovies, trailer, 2018, Drama, Suspense, Paul Schrader, Amanda Seyfried, Ethan Hawke, Cedric Kyles