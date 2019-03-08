The first 'Star Wars: Episode IX' footage has been revealed

Billy Dee Williams arrives at the premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story” at El Capitan Theatre on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It might not have a title or a trailer, but the final instalment of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Episode IX really is coming out in December. Disney stockholders have been amongst the first lucky people to see footage from a film that’s being anticipated by pretty much everyone who loves cinema.

This week, during Walt Disney Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, CEO Bob Iger discussed the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga and, while he didn’t give away the film’s title, he did show footage director JJ Abrams had created for the occasion.

The brief featurette was comprised of behind-the-scenes footage from the film, which included a first look at Billy Dee Williams’ return to Lando Calrissian, as well as a shot of Kylo Ren gazing at Darth Vader’s helmet.

It sounds like Episode IX will follow in the footsteps of The Force Awakens, and The Last Jedi, by including emotional and nostalgic behind-the-scenes glimpses as part of the marketing push for the film. A marketing push that we’re expecting to start… Well, soon.

Star Wars: Celebration takes place in April, so Iger’s holding back the big reveals for that event, where we’re sure we’ll get the title, trailer, and presumably a full look at the rest of the footage that was teased at the meeting.

Star Wars: Episode IX doesn’t just have to be a good movie, it has to end a nine film narrative arc, and heal the perceived wounds suffered by a vocal section of Last Jedi haters. So let’s hope that fans come away from Celebration happier than when they went in. No pressure JJ.

Star Wars: Episode IX is out in the UK on 19 December.



