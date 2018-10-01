First teaser trailer for Elton John movie 'Rocketman' is a wild ride

After seeing the first official look at Taron Egerton’s stunning transformation into Elton John for the forthcoming Rocketman, we’ve now got our hands on the first teaser.

To the bluesy pianos of Elton’s classic Bennie and The Jets, and a gruff voiceover by Bodyguard star Richard Madden (who plays Elton’s manager John Reid), it looks like we’re in for a ‘wild ride’.

Egerton has hurled himself into both character and costume, with Elton’s trademark flamboyance front and centre, in this new biographical film from director Dexter Fletcher.

And while the movie is said to be a ‘fantastical’ re-telling of the singer’s life rather than a strict biopic, it looks like it will take up some of the dark side of the excesses he indulged in over his decades long career.

It also shows off the first – sort of – proper idea of how Egerton will sound singing classic tracks like Rocket Man, with his historic six-date residency at LA’s infamous Troubadour in 1970 recreated for the big screen.

Those pivotal shows, organised hastily by his label because his debut album wasn’t selling in the US, helped to cement his career and set him on the road to stardom.

Egerton has given us a hint of what he was set to sound like already, however, having sung Elton’s hit I’m Still Standing in the animated movie Sing.

With Jamie Bell as Bernie Taupin, and Bryce Dallas Howard playing Elton’s mum, the film opens in May, 2019.

