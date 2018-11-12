The first 'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer has landed

Disney has today released the first teaser trailer for 2019’s Toy Story 4, featuring Forky, an all-new character voiced by Tony Hale.

The first look footage doesn’t give much away. It shows Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, Mr & Mrs Potato Head, Rex, Ham, the alien, and Slinky Dog dancing harmoniously in a circle to Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now‘.

However, they’re joined by a new character Forky (Arrested Development’s Tony Hale), who quickly upsets the balance proclaiming “I don’t belong here!”

A press release for the first trailer says: “Everyone’s favourite pull-string cowboy sheriff Woody, along with his best friends Buzz Lightyear and Jessie, are happy taking care of their kid, Bonnie, until a new toy called “Forky” arrives in her room. According to Forky, a spork-turned-craft-project, he’s not a toy at all—and he’d rather skip this big adventure completely, if only they’d let him.”

Here’s the official synopsis: “Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.”

“The world of Toy Story is built upon the idea that everything in the world has a purpose,” Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley tells Entertainment Weekly. “A toy’s purpose is to be there for its child. But what about toys that are made out of other objects? Forky is a toy that Bonnie made out of a disposable spork, so he’s facing a crisis. He wants to fulfil his purpose as a spork, but now has a new toy purpose thrust upon him.”

This sounds quite far removed from what was originally planned for Toy Story 4. In 2015, then-Pixar head John Lasseter told CNBC the fourth film would be “a love story with Woody and—and this is news—Bo Peep.”

This change of direction ties in with what Annie Potts – the voice actress behind Bo Peep – told Radio Times earlier this year.

“[Toy Story 4] was supposed to come out this year and then they threw out three-quarters of it and rewrote,” the Ghostbusters star said. “Usually, it takes – from start to finish – two years. But because they threw most of it in the bin and started over [my time on the project has] been extended a little bit. I’ve done a lot of work on it.”

Along with the first teaser, Disney has also released a cryptic new poster for the fourquel.

Toy Story, originally released in 1995, was the first fully computer animated feature film and the highest grossing movie of the year. It was nominated for three Oscars® and two Golden Globes®.

Toy Story 2 was the first film ever to be entirely created, mastered and exhibited digitally. It was also the first animated sequel to gross more than its original, breaking opening weekend box office records in the U.S., UK and Japan, becoming the highest grossing animated release of 1999.

Released in 2010, Toy Story 3 won Oscars® for best animated feature film and best achievement in music written for motion pictures, original song (Randy Newman/“We Belong Together”). The film also won a Golden Globe® and BAFTA for best animated film.

Pixar’s latest Incredibles 2 is out today on DVD, Blu-ray, and Digital Download.

Toy Story 4 is in UK cinemas on 21 June 2019.

