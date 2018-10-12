First trailer lands for Guy Ritchie's live-action 'Aladdin'

Presenting the first glimpse of Disney’s live-action Aladdin, as re-imagined by Lock, Stock helmsman Guy Ritchie.

While the One Jump Ahead scene around Agrabah’s bustling bazaar will likely showcase the director’s more frenetic camera style, this teaser is a rather more enigmatic affair.

There are sweeping shots of towering dunes, some recognisible orchestral overtures, and the riches inside the fabled cave.

Plus there’s our first look at Mena Massoud as the thief who finds himself in possession of a magical lamp.

And that’s kind of it, for now, and fans hoping to get a steer on Will Smith’s Genie will have to wait a little while longer.





Smith, who unveiled the movie’s first poster yesterday, has the unenviable task of taking on the role made famous by the late Robin Williams in the animated original, while British actress Naomi Scott will be playing Princess Jasmine.

Elsewhere, Marwan Kenzari plays the nefarious Jafar, and Navid Negahban the Sultan of Agrabah.

Filming wrapped in January, before some reshoots in August, and the release is set for May 24, 2019.

Read more

Johnny Depp on Fantastic Beasts casting controversy

First look at Idris Elba in Fast & Furious spin-off

New Holmes and Watson trailer