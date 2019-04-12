The first trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker' is here

The first trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is finally here

Our first look at Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has finally arrived, and the trailer for the end of the Skywalker saga reveals so, so much more than just its title. You can take a look at the beautiful footage below –

Well, there’s certainly enough in there to get the Star Wars faithful debating and discussing ahead of its December release.

Arguably the most impressive moment of the entire trailer comes right at the beginning, as we see Daisy Ridley’s Rey preparing to and then eventually doing a back-flip either onto or into an oncoming fighter, all while Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker says in the voiceover, “We’ve passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight.”

Read More: ‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ plot rumours: Best & Worst

From then on out we get a bevy of clips that just keep on raising the excitement. There’s Kylo Ren fighting in a forest with his iconic lightsaber, while we also get a look at him rebuilding his helmet, too, while the shot of Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian and Chewbacca back behind the Millennium Falcon was just glorious.

We also got its title, too More

The most emotional moment, though, sees Rey hugging General Leia, as just the mere sight of Carrie Fisher is enough to instantly make the world weep in unison. Especially since it takes place over a voiceover of, “We’ll always be with you. No-one is ever really gone.”

Read More: ‘Star Wars’ movies will have a ‘hiatus’ after Episode IX, Disney boss confirms

Which brings us to that terrifying laugh right at the every end. Who does it belong to? Emperor Palpatine, which was confirmed when Ian McDiarmid surprisingly popped up on stage at Star Wars Celebration to introduce the second showing of the trailer for Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker.

We’ll see what other surprises the franchise has in store for us when Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is released on December 20.