Five of the Avengers have got themselves matching tattoos

The Avengers are Avengers for life. Or at the very least, until the tattoo removal clinic.

Five of the stars of the Marvel series have got themselves inked with the same Avengers symbol by the same tattoo artist.

“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Robert Downey Jr. told Entertainment Weekly.

“And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo. It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York. Then, their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it.”





However, when it came to tattoo artist Lord’s turn, things didn’t quite go to plan.

“And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us.





“By the way, he’s got another one on him that Scarlett did, which is beautiful, which is crazy, because the line she drew on him, which was just supposed to be a straight line, looked like a lightning bolt. It was a mess.”

We’re sure he’s tickled pink with his new ink.





It’s not the first time that on-set chums have decided to mark their movie-making experience with a permanent tribute.

Famously, the cast of the Lord of the Rings movies all got matching tatts after The Fellowship of the Ring wrapped in 2001.

“We felt the experience was both wonderful enough and profound enough to have ourselves branded,” Elijah Wood said, “so we went ahead and did that about a week before we finished.”

Viggo Mortensen added: “We all got the same one – the word “nine” in Elvish – because that’s what we are, nine. I visited the tattooist a couple times, showed him the drawing and stuff. I didn’t say anything about Ian McKellen or whoever may be coming in. He just did it.

“We did all meet one morning and it was an interesting event, and I enjoyed it. Half a day. Actually everyone showed up. It goes along with all the other scars we got!”

Sir Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, Mortensen, Dominic Monaghan, Elijah Wood, and Sean Bean all got ‘branded’, as did the stunt double of John Rhys Davies.

