Five major ways the new Halloween trailer changes the mythology

One of the biggest challenges of Blumhouse’s new Halloween movie is how it’ll approach rebooting the complex narrative at the heart of the franchise.

The first film was intended as a one-off story, with each film in the series telling a completely different tale set on Halloween night.

But people loved Michael Myers so much, the franchise kept coming back to him (even after Halloween III tried to stick to the original plan).

That led to a fairly convoluted legacy (the producers loved the family thing so much, they also gave Michael a niece), one that Rob Zombie decided to completely ignore by making a couple of prequel flicks.

Now John Carpenter is promising the 2018’s Halloween will also ignore everything except the first film. “It’s almost an alternative reality. It picks up after the first one and it pretends that none of the others were made,” the director said.

But what does that alternative reality look like? Very different, if the new trailer is to be believed…





So, what have they changed? We’re glad you asked!

Laurie’s alive and her son’s turned into a daughter

In Halloween H20, Laurie Strode had a son named John (Josh Hartnett), but it looks like he’s been written out of the new universe.

The trailer’s quick glimpse at Judy Greer’s Karen Strode confirms Laurie’s got a daughter now (she calls her ‘mom’ when she asks about the bus crash), which we’re totally fine with – the more women the better in these things, obviously.

Though, Greer’s casting and a couple of piano notes that totally sound like the Jurassic Park theme do momentarily make us think we’re watching Jurassic World (though we don’t remember the bit where a Raptor chucks teeth on the floor before killing someone in a toilet).

Of course, it probably goes without saying that the fact Laurie’s in this at all is a fairly huge change to the previous mythology.

Strode was brutally killed off in Halloween Resurrection, a terrible film which bizarrely shares qualities with the 2018 reboot. Resurrection also sees Strode waiting for Michael to come back so she can kill him, only there it’s 23 years instead of 40 in this new movie.

Still, the extra years of waiting seem to have made all the difference this time – it looks like Laurie will probably survive this encounter (those mannequins aren’t in great shape).

We’re guessing she’ll survive mainly because Blumhouse seems to realise that Jamie Leigh Curtis is the real MVP of this series.

“You failed, Michael. You wanna know why? Because I’m not afraid of you. But what about you? Are you afraid of me? Are you afraid to die, Michael?” That’s a quote from Resurrection that could totally pop up in this new film.

Michael’s no longer Laurie’s brother

“Wasn’t it her brother who murdered all those babysitters?”

“No, that was not her brother, that was something people made up.”

It probably speaks to the fuzzy memories people have of the Halloween franchise that a couple of journalists walking out of our trailer preview this morning thought it was established that Laurie was Michael’s sister in Carpenter’s first film in this series (we corrected them, don’t worry).

The family connection was actually revealed in Carpenter’s sequel. So, yeah – it’s still a major piece of the canon straight from the creator that’s being jettisoned by this film.

Story Continues