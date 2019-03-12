Five things missing in 'Leaving Neverland' about the Michael Jackson abuse allegations

Michael Jackson with 10-year-old James Safechuck on the tour plane in 1988. Photo: Getty Images

Leaving Neverland, the documentary detailing the allegations of child sexual abuse against Michael Jackson, has certainly got many people talking.

It’s sparked some serious debate amongst viewers, with many die-hard Jackson fans claiming the documentary is very one-sided.

While the two-part documentary is certainly a compelling, and in some part extremely difficult watch, there are some key aspects missing including testimonials from Jackson’s former staff members, other young boys Jackson was associated with and the lengthy FBI investigation into the child molestation allegations.

Because of these omissions, Jackson’s family, as well as many fans, have continually labelled Leaving Neverland “one-sided” and “biased”.

However the director, Dan Reed, has argued such omissions needed to be made in order to be able to focus on the specific stories of James Safechuck and Wade Robson.

Interviews with Jackson’s staff members

Testimonials from staff members at Neverland Ranch who previously worked in close proximity with the late singer, are not featured in the two-part documentary.

Melanie Bagnall was a security guard on Jackson’s estate for three years, and prior to the Australian release of Leaving Neverland, she claimed to Sunday Night that staff were “actively” complicit in covering up the alleged abuse.

The former security guard said she saw abuse first-hand on at least one occasion when Jackson was on a golf cart with one of the children he kept around him.

“There was a child sitting on his lap and he had his hands close to his (the child’s) genitalia. Like, cupping his genitalia,” she said.

“It was disturbing, it was alarming, a confirmation in a way.”

Former- security guard Melanie Bagnall said staff ‘actively’ covered for the star Photo: Sunday Night More

Bagnall, who feels a lot of guilt over her prior silence, believes the world “absolutely” needs to believe the victims coming forward.

The admission came after former maid Adrian McManus spoke to 60 Minutes, sharing horrifying details of what she claims to have witnessed, from children’s underwear floating in a jacuzzi, to a disturbing proliferation of Vaseline found lying around the ranch.

Meanwhile other former staffers have jumped to Jackson’s defence, with a former nanny telling ABC News in the US that she “never saw or experienced anything” like the allegations in over 12 years working on the estate.

The long-running FBI investigation

Files released after the singer’s death in 2009 revealed an in-depth FBI investigation into Jackson from as early as 1993 when CNN reports the agency began investigating a “possible federal violation against Jackson concerning transportation of a minor across state lines for immoral purposes (Mann Act)”.

Though the US attorney eventually declined to press charges, the agency continued to look into other claims against the singer.

The couple who ran the Neverland ranch from 1988 until 1990 were interviewed as part of the investigation, as was a social worker who travelled on an overnight train next-door to Jackson, staff and a young boy .

The social worker told agents she “heard questionable noises through wall” while on the journey and alerted the train’s conductor.

The case was closed in August 1994, however the FBI were known to have looked into the pop icon again in 2004 regarding a potential new victim.

The second investigation was dropped after the alleged victim refused to press charges.

LaToya Jackson speaking out against her brother

In 1993, LaToya Jackson called out her brother not once, but twice, for the alleged abuse of young boys.

At a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel in 1993, MJ’s older sister said she “cannot, and will not, be a silent collaborator of his crimes against small, innocent children”.

“If I remain silent then it means I fuel the guilt and humiliation these children are feeling and I think it’s very wrong,” LaToya said, adding she had come across cheques for “very, very large sums” made payable to the parents of “these children”.

